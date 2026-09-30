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El Nino impact: India sees lowest monsoon rainfall in over a decade

El Nino impact: India sees lowest monsoon rainfall in over a decade

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Monsoon rainfall (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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India recorded its lowest monsoon rainfall in more than a decade during the June-September season, as the El Nino weather pattern weakened rainfall, news agency Reuters reported.  The country received 12.6 per cent less rainfall than the long-period average during the four-month monsoon season. The rainfall deficit makes this the weakest monsoon in India in more than a decade, with El Nino contributing to the below-average precipitation.
 
  

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Topics : Indian monsoon monsoon rainfall monsoon deficit rainfall deficit BS Web Reports

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 3:18 PM IST