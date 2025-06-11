Denmark approves US military bases amid renewed interest in Greenland

Denmark's Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to allow the United States to have military bases on Danish soil, a move that comes as US President Donald Trump seeks to take control of the kingdom's semi-autonomous territory of Greenland.
Critics say the vote ceded Danish sovereignty to the US. The legislation widens a previous military agreement, made in 2023 with the Biden administration, where US troops had broad access to Danish airbases in the Scandinavian country.
The new parameters follow Trump's coveting of the strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island even as the US and Denmark are NATO allies.
The legislation now goes to Danish King Frederik X for his signature. Ninety-four lawmakers voted for it, while 11 voted against.
Greenland's prime minister previously said US statements about the island have been disrespectful and it will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
