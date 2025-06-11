Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that a trade deal with China has been finalised, pending final approval from both him and Chinese President Xi Jinping. US Presidenton Wednesday claimed that a trade deal with China has been finalised, pending final approval from both him and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “Our deal with China has been finalised, pending final approval from President Xi and myself. As part of the agreement, China will supply, upfront, full magnets and any necessary rare earth materials.”

He added: “We will be imposing a total of 55 per cent in tariffs, while China will impose 10 per cent. The relationship between our countries is excellent. Thank you for your attention to this matter. In return, the United States will provide what was agreed upon, including allowing Chinese students to study in our colleges and universities—something I’ve always supported.”