Home / World News / Dick Cheney, Vice President to George W Bush, dies at the age of 84

Dick Cheney, Vice President to George W Bush, dies at the age of 84

He died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease

Dick Cheney
Dick Cheney | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dick Cheney, who served as the 46th Vice President of the United States from 2001 to 2009 under President George W Bush, has died at the age of 84, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
He died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.
 
“His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed,” the family said. “Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing.”
 
“We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man,” the statement added.  Health Issues
 
Cheney’s health problems began early in his political career. He suffered his first heart attack in 1978 at age 37 while running for Congress, followed by others in 1984, 1988, and November 2000, days after the contested presidential election that brought Bush and Cheney to power.
 
At the time, Cheney had said he would be “the first to step down” if he felt unable to perform his duties, and had even prepared a resignation letter in case he became incapacitated.
 
He completed two terms as vice president, attending Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration in a wheelchair. After a fifth heart attack in 2010, Cheney received a heart pump and later underwent a heart transplant in 2012.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ukrainian drones hit deep inside Russia as battle for Pokrovsk intensifies

US steps up investment in rare-earth firms to curb reliance on China

Chinese firm begins trial production of flying cars, ahead of Tesla

Trump threatens war on Nigeria over Christian killings: What's going on?

Alibaba's AI model leads global crypto trading test, outperforms GPT-5

Topics :United StatesObituaryGeorge Bush

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story