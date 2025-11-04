Ukrainian drones hit deep inside Russia as battle for Pokrovsk intensifies

Ukrainian long-range drones attacked an industrial plant around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) inside Russia, local officials said Tuesday, while Ukraine's army remained locked in an intense battle to hold back a Russian push on the key city of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region.
Two drones targeted an industrial facility in Sterlitamak, a city in Russia's Bashkortostan region, regional Gov. Radiy Habirov said in an online statement. He didn't specify what facility was targeted, but he said that both drones were shot down. There were no casualties, and the facility was operating normally, he said.
Meanwhile, the city administration reported an explosion at the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant caused the plant's water treatment facility to partially collapse, adding that the cause of the explosion was not known. The plant, which makes rubber and aviation fuel, is not known to have been attacked before.
Ukraine's daring strikes deep inside Russia using domestically produced drones have embarrassed Moscow, with officials being unforthcoming about any damage, and unnerved Russians. Ukraine has taken aim at manufacturing plants, oil refineries and military logistics hubs in a bid to disrupt Russia's war effort almost four years after Moscow launched an all-out invasion.
Explosions were also heard at an industrial area of the Nizhny Novgorod region, some 800 kilometres (500 miles) from Ukraine, where an oil refinery and a petrochemical plant are located, Russian media reported. Officials did not confirm the reports.
Both Bashkortostan and Nizhny Novgorod are among the regions where the Russian Defence Ministry said Tuesday that Ukrainian drones were shot down, claiming that 85 were intercepted overnight.
Ukrainian officials said Russia bombarded the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine with drones, missiles and artillery overnight, killing one person and injuring 11 others, including two children.
Russia fired seven missiles of various types and 130 strike and decoy drones at Ukraine during the night, Ukraine's air force said.
Also, Romania's Defence said Tuesday that Russia carried out two overnight attacks on Ukraine's Danube port infrastructure, close to the border with the NATO member country.
Two pairs of fighter jets were separately deployed from two different airbases for air policing missions after numerous explosions were observed on the Ukrainian shore, the ministry said.
On the battlefield, Russia and Ukraine are fiercely contesting control of Pokrovsk, a Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk region that Moscow's forces have been trying to capture for more than a year.
Russia has, in recent months, intensified its efforts in the area and has claimed its troops are making progress.
Russian forces continue to advance in the Pokrovsk direction and appear to be operating with increasing comfort within Pokrovsk itself, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said late Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app