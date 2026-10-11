Home / World News / DOJ probes whether White House TV pool coverage halt violated antitrust law

DOJ probes whether White House TV pool coverage halt violated antitrust law

The announcement came after the television pool of five broadcasters last month ceased presidential coverage after the administration barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House

White House
Emily Covington, a spokesperson for the department, said group boycotts among business competitors might violate US law | Image Credit: Bloomberg
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 8:49 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The US Department of Justice is investigating whether the decision of the White House television press pool to halt coverage of President Donald Trump last month violated antitrust law, an agency spokesperson said Saturday.

Emily Covington, a spokesperson for the department, said group boycotts among business competitors might violate US law. "The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws," she said.

The announcement came after the television pool of five broadcasters last month ceased presidential coverage after the administration barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House.

Messages were sent late Saturday to the five outlets seeking comment: ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and NBC.

The White House press pool, which is a rotating cast of news outlets that covers the president, has become a proxy for the wider fight over whether the president, or anyone, can control the content of news reports - a type of free speech, pillar of American democracy.

Last month's developments marked an extraordinary escalation in Trump's efforts to restrict news reporters and outlets that he finds insufficiently supportive.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico sued over the days-long ban. It was lifted after a judge handed the three news organizations a reprieve, which is in place until Tuesday.

Television pool coverage of the White House has also resumed.

Jose Zamora, the Committee to Protect Journalists' regional director of the Americas, on Saturday criticized the administration's decision to investigate.

"The government should not use antitrust investigations to intimidate news outlets defending press access," Zamora said on X. "The public's right to know depends on that access.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trust in science falls as Covid-era confidence fades, finds global survey

Terrafab plant will 'make chips better than anyone', says Elon Musk

AI issuers upend debt market safety valve as borrowing costs rise

Nvidia in talks to deepen investment in or acquire AI startup Reflection

Hurricane Isaias kills 4 in US, about 670,000 without power after landfall

Topics :US governmentTrump administrationWhite HouseWhite House press

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

Next Story