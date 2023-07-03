Dollar little changed, yen below 145 threshold:

The dollar was little changed on Monday against a basket of major trading currencies and gained against a yen that's under intervention watch after the Japanese finance minister warned last week of excessive moves in the currency market.

The dollar initially weakened on news US manufacturing slumped further in June to levels last seen when the economy was reeling from the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing PMI dropped to 46.0 from 46.9 in May, the lowest reading since May 2020. It marked the eighth straight month that the PMI has been below the 50 threshold indicating contraction.

"The key on the ISM was the prices paid, which was much weaker than expected," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. "The ISM saw the dollar pare its earlier gains," he said.

The yield on interest rate-sensitive two-year Treasuries fell on the news, before later heading higher, as did the dollar.

The ISM survey's measure of prices paid by manufacturers fell to 41.8 in June from 44.2 the prior month as bottlenecks in the supply chain eased and higher borrowing costs dampened demand.

The dollar index, a measure of the US currency against six other currencies, rose 0.068 per cent.

The yen fell to near eight-month lows against the dollar as intervention came into sight after Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Friday against investors selling the yen too far as it weakened past the threshold of 145 to the dollar.

Japan bought yen in September, its first foray in the market to boost its currency since 1998, after a Bank of Japan (BOJ) decision to maintain ultra-loose policy drove the yen as low as 145 per dollar.

It intervened again in October after the yen plunged to a 32-year low of 151.94.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.17% versus the greenback to 144.59 per dollar.

The euro rebounded after earlier weakening on data showing a slowdown in factory activity in China and the euro zone renewed concerns about economic growth.

Fears of a slowdown in the global economy have weighed on the euro, which started the third quarter down 0.1% at $1.0897, after rising for three consecutive quarters.

A private sector survey showed on Monday that China's factory activity growth slowed in June, with sentiment waning and recruitment cooling as firms grew increasingly concerned about sluggish market conditions.

Euro zone manufacturing activity contracted faster than initially thought in June as persistent policy tightening by the European Central Bank squeezed finances.

The euro was last down 0.05 per cent at $1.0904.

China's onshore yuan was down slightly at 7.2419 after slipping to near eight-month lows against the dollar at the end of last week. [CNY/]

Currency bid prices at 11:33 a.m. (1533 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 103.0000 102.9500 +0.06% -0.473% +103.2700 +102.7400

Euro/Dollar $1.0906 $1.0909 -0.02% +1.79% +$1.0934 +$1.0870

Dollar/Yen 144.5800 144.3150 +0.20% +10.29% +144.9100 +144.0000

Euro/Yen 157.67 157.44 +0.15% +12.38% +157.9200 +157.2700

Dollar/Swiss 0.8966 0.8951 +0.18% -3.03% +0.9003 +0.8942

Sterling/Dollar $1.2675 $1.2692 -0.12% +4.82% +$1.2723 +$1.2660

Dollar/Canadian 1.3243 1.3250 -0.06% -2.27% +1.3273 +1.3231

Aussie/Dollar $0.6677 $0.6661 +0.32% -1.97% +$0.6692 +$0.6637

Euro/Swiss 0.9777 0.9767 +0.10% -1.19% +0.9805 +0.9762

Euro/Sterling 0.8605 0.8589 +0.19% -2.70% +0.8605 +0.8581

NZ $0.6151 $0.6137 +0.28% -3.08% +$0.6170 +$0.6125

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.6930 10.7420 -0.34% +9.09% +10.7620 +10.6890

Euro/Norway 11.6680 11.7163 -0.41% +11.19% +11.7351 +11.6656

Dollar/Sweden 10.8441 10.7780 +0.59% +4.19% +10.8737 +10.7701

Euro/Sweden 11.8271 11.7576 +0.59% +6.08% +11.8411 +11.7573

(Reporting by Joice Alves in London, additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Conor Humprhies and Christina Fincher)