Home / World News / Domino's shares surge after report of Bain Capital considering takeover

Domino's shares surge after report of Bain Capital considering takeover

Billionaire Jack Cowin, the largest shareholder of Domino's Pizza Enterprises, took charge at the company earlier this year to implement a turnaround

Domino's Pizza
According to the AFR, US buyout firm Bain has been in talks to acquire all or part of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, citing people briefed on the plan
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Angus Whitley
 
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. shares soared after the Australian Financial Review reported Bain Capital is considering buying the fast-food chain in a deal worth as much as A$4 billion ($2.6 billion). 
The stock jumped as much as 23 per cent in Sydney trading after the report. The shares were up 17 per cent at A$18.13 before trading was paused at 11:22 am local time, valuing Domino’s Pizza Enterprises at A$1.7 billion.
 
According to the AFR, US buyout firm Bain has been in talks to acquire all or part of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, citing people briefed on the plan. It’s not clear how advanced discussions might be, and advisors haven’t formally been appointed, the newspaper said. 
  Billionaire Jack Cowin, the largest shareholder of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, took charge at the company earlier this year to implement a turnaround. He wants to shift away from higher prices and a reliance on food coupons, to lower prices and fewer tokens in order to make menu prices more transparent.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump meets Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, calls him 'a great man'

Trump's 'historic' trade deals give US major edge over Southeast Asia

Venezuela moves to cancel energy deals with Trinidad over US warship

Hamas handed over another hostage's body to Red Cross in Gaza, says IDF

China offers assistance after US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea

Topics :Domino's PizzaDomino'sBain capital

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story