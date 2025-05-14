Trump meets Syria's new leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, a US-designated terrorist

US President Donald Trump met with Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia — the first face-to-face meeting between leaders of the two nations in 25 years, reported the Associated Press. The meeting happened on the sidelines of Trump’s broader discussions with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during his regional visit.

Trump praised al-Sharaa to reporters after the meeting on Air Force One, saying he was a "young, attractive guy. Tough guy. Strong past. Very strong past. Fighter." Following the meeting, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump has urged the Syrian President to sign onto the Abraham Accords with Israel and to direct all foreign terrorists to leave Syria. The development signals a shift in Washington's approach to Syria, which is still grappling with the aftermath of decades-long authoritarian rule under the Assad family and a devastating civil war.

In a post on X, Leavitt said, "...President Trump encouraged President Al-Sharaa to do a great job for the Syrian people, and urged him to: Sign onto the Abraham Accords with Israel, Tell all foreign terrorists to leave Syria, Deport Palestinian terrorists, Help the United States to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, Assume responsibility for ISIS detention centers in Northeast Syria..."

From militant past to presidential office

Al-Sharaa, who once operated under the alias Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has a controversial past, including affiliations with terror group al-Qaida and participation in the Iraqi insurgency against US forces. His rise to Syria's interim presidency in January came after his group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led a surprise offensive that seized control of Damascus and ended the Assad dynasty's 54-year reign. Al-Sharaa remains officially designated as a terrorist by the United States.

The United States has been cautiously evaluating its stance toward the new leadership since al-Sharaa assumed power late last year.

Sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Trump

Trump, ahead of the meeting, announced plans to lift long standing economic sanctions imposed on Syria. These sanctions, in place since 1979 due to Syria’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, had severely strained the country's economy — even before the civil war erupted in 2011.

“Syria deserves a chance at peace under al-Sharaa,” Trump said, suggesting a readiness to reset ties with the war-torn nation.

Meeting details kept under wraps

The closed-door meeting was not open to the press, and the White House did not disclose who else participated or what specific issues were discussed.

Initial indications from US officials suggested the meeting would be brief, with Trump merely "saying hello" to the Syrian leader.

Regional dynamics

Several Gulf nations have thrown their support behind Syria’s new leadership, viewing it as a potential counterweight to Iran’s influence — especially given Tehran's long-standing support for the Assad regime during the civil conflict.

Israel, however, has voiced reservations about al-Sharaa’s militant background and cautioned Washington against legitimising the new government. Trump acknowledged that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a key role in shaping his decision to meet al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa is the first Syrian leader to meet a US president since Hafez al-Assad’s summit with Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000. The recent engagement in Riyadh marks a significant diplomatic moment as Syria attempts to emerge from years of isolation and warfare.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry hailed the announcement as a “pivotal turning point” in the country’s path toward recovery. A statement released Tuesday night emphasised that the sanctions had been a response to the Assad regime’s war crimes, and not a reflection of the current interim government.

“The removal of these sanctions offers a vital opportunity for Syria to pursue stability, self-sufficiency and meaningful national reconstruction, led by and for the Syrian people,” the statement read.

(With agency inputs)