US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a direct warning to Iran's top leadership, stating that the United States knows the whereabouts of the country’s ‘Supreme Leader’ (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and could target him.

In a post shared on his social media platform, Trump said, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

ALSO READ: Airports close across West Asia as Israel-Iran conflict shuts airspace In response, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning to Israel on X. In the post, Khamenei declared, “The battle begins". The message added, “Ali returns to Khaybar” — a reference to the 7th-century conquest of the Jewish town of Khaybar by the first imam of Shia Islam, The Times of Israel reported. An accompanying image showed a figure wielding a sword and entering a castle-like structure, with fiery trails illuminating the sky above. Just minutes after, another post from Khamenei warned Israel again: “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.”

Israel-Iran conflict Tensions between Israel and Iran entered its sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, with both sides launching fresh missile attacks. This escalation came despite US President Donald Trump’s call for Iran to surrender unconditionally. According to the Israeli military, Iran fired two waves of missiles at Israel early Wednesday morning. Explosions were reportedly heard in Tel Aviv. Israel-Iran conflict: Top updates 1. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carried out a new wave of airstrikes targeting Tehran early Wednesday morning. Authorities issued an urgent warning to residents in the Iranian capital. “Dear citizens, for your safety and well-being, we urgently request that you immediately evacuate the designated area in Tehran’s Area 18. Your presence in this area puts your life at risk,” the IDF said in a post on social media.

ALSO READ: Israeli strikes damage Iran's main nuclear site at Natanz, says IAEA 2. Panic gripped Tehran on Tuesday evening as powerful explosions rocked both western and eastern districts of the capital, the Associated Press reported. Witnesses described residents fleeing the city, with bumper-to-bumper traffic reported on roads heading west. Long queues also formed at fuel stations. The extent of damage from Israel’s latest strikes remains uncertain. 3. In Israel, the IDF reported that families nationwide were forced to take shelter following missile attacks launched from Iran. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed on Wednesday that hypersonic missiles were used in their latest strike on Israel. However, the scale of any resulting damage has not been confirmed.

4. Citing the escalating conflict, the US State Department announced the temporary closure of its embassy in Jerusalem, along with consular services in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. “Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the US Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, June 18) through Friday (June 20). This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the State Department mentioned on X. 5. Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s military actions against Iran, describing them as violations of international law. “The continuing intensive attacks by Israel on Iran's peaceful nuclear sites are illegal in terms of international law and create unacceptable threats to international security and push the world to a nuclear catastrophe...,” read the statement posted on Telegram. The ministry also noted growing international condemnation of Israel’s actions, asserting that only states acting for “opportunistic reasons” continue to support Israel.