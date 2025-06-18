US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a direct warning to Iran's top leadership, stating that the United States knows the whereabouts of the country’s ‘Supreme Leader’ (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and could target him.
In a post shared on his social media platform, Trump said, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
In response, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning to Israel on X. In the post, Khamenei declared, “The battle begins". The message added, “Ali returns to Khaybar” — a reference to the 7th-century conquest of the Jewish town of Khaybar by the first imam of Shia Islam, The Times of Israel reported.
An accompanying image showed a figure wielding a sword and entering a castle-like structure, with fiery trails illuminating the sky above.
Just minutes after, another post from Khamenei warned Israel again: “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.”
Israel-Iran conflict
Tensions between Israel and Iran entered its sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, with both sides launching fresh missile attacks. This escalation came despite US President Donald Trump’s call for Iran to surrender unconditionally. According to the Israeli military, Iran fired two waves of missiles at Israel early Wednesday morning. Explosions were reportedly heard in Tel Aviv.
Israel-Iran conflict: Top updates
1. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carried out a new wave of airstrikes targeting Tehran early Wednesday morning. Authorities issued an urgent warning to residents in the Iranian capital. “Dear citizens, for your safety and well-being, we urgently request that you immediately evacuate the designated area in Tehran’s Area 18. Your presence in this area puts your life at risk,” the IDF said in a post on social media.
2. Panic gripped Tehran on Tuesday evening as powerful explosions rocked both western and eastern districts of the capital, the Associated Press reported. Witnesses described residents fleeing the city, with bumper-to-bumper traffic reported on roads heading west. Long queues also formed at fuel stations. The extent of damage from Israel’s latest strikes remains uncertain.
3. In Israel, the IDF reported that families nationwide were forced to take shelter following missile attacks launched from Iran. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed on Wednesday that hypersonic missiles were used in their latest strike on Israel. However, the scale of any resulting damage has not been confirmed.
4. Citing the escalating conflict, the US State Department announced the temporary closure of its embassy in Jerusalem, along with consular services in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. “Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the US Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, June 18) through Friday (June 20). This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the State Department mentioned on X.
5. Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s military actions against Iran, describing them as violations of international law. “The continuing intensive attacks by Israel on Iran's peaceful nuclear sites are illegal in terms of international law and create unacceptable threats to international security and push the world to a nuclear catastrophe...,” read the statement posted on Telegram. The ministry also noted growing international condemnation of Israel’s actions, asserting that only states acting for “opportunistic reasons” continue to support Israel.
6. French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Tuesday that attempts to destabilise or overthrow Iran’s leadership could plunge the region into “chaos”. Speaking at the G7 summit in Canada, Macron’s caution came shortly after Trump declared that the US would not target Iran’s supreme leader “for now”.
7. Since the conflict began, over 2,700 people in Israel have been evacuated, the Government Press Office (GPO) confirmed on Tuesday. The Israeli government reported 24 deaths and more than 647 injuries. Meanwhile, at least 224 people have died in Iran since the hostilities erupted last Friday.
[With agency inputs]
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.