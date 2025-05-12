Monday, May 12, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Palace in the air: What is Boeing 747-8 that Qatar is gifting Trump

Palace in the air: What is Boeing 747-8 that Qatar is gifting Trump

Donald Trump may receive a luxury Boeing 747-8 from Qatar during his West Asia tour as critics raise concerns over ethics corruption national security and foreign influence

Qatar Emir

The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (left), US President Donald Trump (right).

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump may receive the luxurious ‘flying palace’ Boeing 747-8 jumbo as a gift from the royal family of Qatar during his visit to the gas-rich country. Trump’s visit to Qatar is part of his West Asia tour, where he will also visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
 
If it happens, this gift to Trump would be among the most expensive ever given to the US by a foreign government.
 
However, a final decision has not been taken on it. The matter is still in talks between Qatar’s Defence Ministry and lawyers of the US Defence Department, Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s media attaché to the US, said, as reported by The Washington Post.
 
 
“The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar’s Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, but the matter remains under review by the respective legal departments, and no decision has been made,” Al-Ansari said, as quoted by The Washington Post. 

However, in its report, ABC News mentioned the gift will possibly be announced next week by the Qatari government during Trump’s visit. Notably, an official from Qatar clarified that “it is not a gift to Trump, individually,” and that it is a government-to-government deal.
 
Boeing 747-8: A flying palace
 
Earlier this year, Trump and his aides inspected the plane at the airport in Palm Beach. Reports say that Trump was very impressed with the plane’s features and “boasted about the luxurious features of the plane.”
 
The aircraft, often referred to as a “flying palace”, has served high-profile roles in the past. It was once used by the Qatari royal family and later by the Turkish government. The jet has lavish interiors, including private bedrooms, elegant bathrooms, and even a grand staircase.
 
Now, the 13-year-old jet will be modified by US aviation company L3Harris to meet the military and security requirements of a presidential aircraft. According to The Washington Post, the upgrades are expected to finish this year; the jet will be used as Trump’s Air Force One. 
 
Critics describe it as ‘corruption’
 
However, the luxury jet — estimated to be worth around $400 million — has sparked criticism and concerns over possible corruption.
 
Senator Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California and a known critic of Trump, wrote on X, “While the cost of air travel continues to go up for average Americans, Donald Trump gets a half-billion dollar ‘air palace’ from a favourite Emir. Trump’s corruption makes him richer. You get poorer.”
 
A post from the Republicans Against Trump account said, “A few weeks ago, the Trump family business signed a deal to build a luxury golf resort in Qatar. A foreign monarchy (that funds and hosts terrorists) giving the US president a $400M jet while cutting deals with his business? Textbook corruption.”
 
The legality of accepting such a costly gift from a foreign government remains under debate. Critics say it raises serious ethical and legal concerns about conflicts of interest and national security.
 
Trump’s frustration over delay
 
Trump had previously shown frustration with Boeing for delays in delivering his new Air Force One, even asking Elon Musk to help speed up the process.
 
The Washington Post says the jet may go to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation after his term ends.

Topics : Donald Trump US President Donald Trump Qatar gas Boeing BS Web Reports Luxury travel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

