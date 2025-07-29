Home / World News / Donald Trump caps his 5-day Scottish trip by opening new golf course

Donald Trump caps his 5-day Scottish trip by opening new golf course

Trump used his trip to meet with Starmer and reach a trade framework for tariffs between the US and the European Union's 27 member countries though scores of key details remain to be hammered out

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr are cutting the ceremonial ribbon and playing the first-ever round at the new Trump course in the village of Balmedie, on the northern coast of Scotland (Photo: Reuters)
AP Balmedie (Scotland)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 2:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump is opening a new golf course bearing his name in Scotland on Tuesday, capping a five-day foreign trip designed around promoting his family's luxury properties and playing golf.

Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr are cutting the ceremonial ribbon and playing the first-ever round at the new Trump course in the village of Balmedie, on the northern coast of Scotland. Also from the country's north is the president's late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis, immigrated to New York and died in 2000 at age 88.

My mother loved Scotland, Trump said during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday at another one of his golf courses, Turnberry, on Scotland's southern coast. It's different when your mother was born here.

Trump used his trip to meet with Starmer and reach a trade framework for tariffs between the US and the European Union's 27 member countries though scores of key details remain to be hammered out.

The overseas jaunt let Trump escape Washington's sweaty summer humidity but also the still-raging scandal over the files related to Jeffrey Epstein. But it was mostly built around golf and walking the new course before it officially begins selling rounds to the public on August 13, adding to a lengthy list of ways Trump has used the White House to promote his brand.

Trump's assets are in a trust, and his sons are running the family business while he's in the White House. But any business generated at the course will ultimately enrich the president when he leaves office.

The new golf course will be the third owned by the Trump Organisation in Scotland. Trump purchased Turnberry in 2014 and owns another course near Aberdeen, which opened in 2012.

Trump golfed on Saturday as protesters took to the streets, and on Sunday. He invited Starmer, who famously doesn't golf, aboard Air Force One so the prime minister could get a private tour of his Aberdeen property before Tuesday's ceremonial opening.

Even if you play badly, it's still good, Trump said of golfing on his course over the weekend. If you had a bad day on the golf course, it's OK. It's better than other days.

Trump even found time at Turnberry to praise its renovated ballroom, which he said he'd paid lavishly to upgrade even suggesting that he might install one like it at the White House.

I could take this one, drop it right down there," Trump joked. And it would be beautiful.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thailand, Cambodia ceasefire holds as displaced villagers return home

Gangs, merchants sell food aid in Gaza, where IDF shattered security

China rolls out $500 child subsidies to boost birth rate: But is it enough

US DOJ files misconduct complaint against judge handling deportation case

Honolulu lawsuit against fossil fuel firms leads climate change legal fight

Topics :Donald TrumpscotlandgolfTrump tariffsUS trade deals

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story