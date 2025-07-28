Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump to meet UK PM Starmer at Scotland golf course to boost ties

Trump to meet UK PM Starmer at Scotland golf course to boost ties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is meeting Monday with Trump at a golf property owned by the president's family near Turnberry in southwestern Scotland

President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

AP Edinburgh
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

President Donald Trump once suggested his golf course in Scotland furthers" the US-UK relationship.

Now he's getting the chance to prove it.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is meeting Monday with Trump at a golf property owned by the president's family near Turnberry in southwestern Scotland then later travelling to Abderdeen, on the country's northeast coast, where there's another Trump golf course and a third is opening soon.

During his first term in 2019, Trump posted of his Turnberry property, Very proud of perhaps the greatest golf course anywhere in the world. Also, furthers UK relationship!  Starmer is not a golfer, but toggling between Trump's Scottish courses shows the outsized influence the president puts on properties bearing his name and on golf's ability to shape geopolitics.

 

While China initially responded to Trump's tariff threats by retaliating with high import taxes of its own on US goods but has since begun negotiating easing trade tensions, Starmer and his country have taken a far softer approach.

He's gone out of his way to work with Trump, flattering the president repeatedly during a February visit to the White House, and teaming up to announce a joint trade framework on tariffs for some key products in May.

Starmer and Trump then signed a trade agreement during the G7 summit in Canada that freed the UK's aerospace sector from US tariffs and used quotas to reduce them on auto-related industries from 25 per cent to 10 per cent while increasing the amount of US beef it pledged to import.

The prime minister's office says Monday's meeting will also touch on Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza, and that it hopes to welcome the Trump administration working with officials in Qatar and Egypt to bring about a ceasefire.

Starmer plans to stress the urgent need to cease the fighting and work to end starvation and other suffering occurring amid increasingly desperate circumstances in Gaza.

Also on the agenda, according to Starmer's office, are efforts to promote a possible peace deal to end fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine particularly efforts at forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table in the next 50 days.

Protesters, meanwhile, have planned a demonstration in Balmedie, near Trump's existing course, after demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday to decry the president's visit.

Discussions with Starmer follow Trump meeting Sunday with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at his Turnberry course. They announced a trade framework that will put 15 per cent tariffs on most goods from both countries though many major details remain pending.

On Tuesday, Trump will be at the site of his new course near Aberdeen for an official ribbon cutting. It opens to the public on August 13 and tee times are already for sale with the course betting that a presidential visit can help boost sales.

There are still lingering US-Britain trade issues that need fine-tuning after the previous agreements, including the tariff rates Washington imposes on steel imported from the UK.

Even as some trade details linger and both leaders grapple with increasingly difficult choices in Gaza and Ukraine, however, Starmer's attempts to stay on Trump's good side appears to be working.

The UK is very well-protected. You know why? Because I like them that's their ultimate protection, Trump said during the G7.

Also likely to improve Trump's mood is the fact that the US ran an USD 11.4 billion trade surplus with Britain last year, meaning it exported more to the UK than it imported. Census Bureau figures this year indicate that the surplus could grow.

The president has for months railed against yawning US trade deficits with key allies and sees tariffs as a way to try and close them in hurry.

Trump is set to return to Britain in September for an unprecedented second state visit. Trump will be hosted then by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

