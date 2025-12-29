Trump Class battleships may not be a big hit: Why experts are doubtful

US President Donald Trump last week announced a new type of US Navy battleship that will be named after him. These vessels will be part of what he described as a “golden fleet” of warships. Trump said they will carry guns and missiles, along with advanced weapons such as rail guns and laser systems, and will be the deadliest warships ever built.

However, defence experts say battleships have been outdated for decades, with modern naval warfare relying more on aircraft carriers and smaller destroyers equipped with long-range missiles, CNBC reported.

Here is a look at what the proposed Trump Class warships are and why analysts believe they may not work as intended.

What are Trump Class warships? Trump said the first ship, called the USS Defiant, will be bigger and longer than the Iowa-class battleships used during World War II. The vessel is expected to carry hypersonic missiles, nuclear cruise missiles, rail guns and high-power laser systems, many of which are still under development by the US Navy. While comparable in size to the Iowa-class ships, the Trump Class battleship is expected to be significantly lighter, weighing about 35,000 tonnes. It would require a smaller crew of roughly 650 to 850 sailors, with missiles forming the core of its weapon systems rather than large-calibre guns.

Why do experts see problems with the plan? Trump compared the new ships to Japan’s Yamato and Musashi battleships from World War II. Both vessels, however, were sunk by aircraft before making a decisive impact in combat. ALSO READ | China announces sanctions on 20 US defence firms over Taiwan arms sales According to CNBC, the last battleship was built more than 80 years ago, and the US Navy retired its final Iowa-class battleships nearly 30 years ago. Battleships were last deployed in combat in 1991 during the first Gulf War, primarily for shore bombardment rather than naval engagements. Does size make the ships vulnerable? Experts told CNBC that a vessel of this scale would be highly vulnerable in modern warfare, describing it as a potential “bomb magnet” for enemy missiles.