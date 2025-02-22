Donald Trump considers tariffs to counter digital taxes on US Big Tech

By Jenny Leonard

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Friday to formally consider using tariffs to counter the digital services taxes some countries impose on US tech giants, a step that could expand a global battle aimed at addressing imbalances in trade.

The memo called for the Office of the US Trade Representative to propose retaliatory measures, including tariffs, on countries that impose digital taxes on US tech companies such as Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.

The White House is seeking to dissuade foreign governments from collecting tax revenue from US tech companies that operate abroad, according to a fact sheet about the action seen by Bloomberg.

“What they’re doing to us in other countries is terrible with digital. So we’ll be announcing that,” Trump told reporters on Friday.

The Trump administration will also review whether any practices in the European Union or UK incentivize US companies to develop products that undermine free speech, according to the fact sheet. Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance have criticized European allies for regulations they say clamp down on conservative voices.

The memo does not set a timeline for enacting tariffs on countries that have approved digital services taxes.

The move addresses an issue that has long been a concern for Trump — dating back to his first stint in the White House. In 2019, the USTR initiated separate probes into the tax systems for France, Italy, Spain, India and other countries, with the US concluding at the time that the taxes were discriminatory and disproportionately hurt American firms.

Some nations have since withdrawn their digital services tax plans and instead joined a global negotiation for a minimum tax on tech companies — but those talks have stalled repeatedly.

According to the Computer and Communications Industry Association, approximately 30 countries have adopted or proposed DSTs in recent years, including other major US trading partners such as the UK and Canada. Canada’s tax took effect in 2024.

Trump’s action comes ahead of a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has a digital tax that hits major US tech multinationals, and whose finance minister said earlier this month they intended to keep in place.

France was one of the first countries to implement a digital services tax. The two sides negotiated a truce, under which France would have withdrawn the tax after global rules on taxing digital multinationals came into effect. Those negotiations, however, never concluded.

US retaliation over digital taxes threatens to roil already tense relations with France and other European countries already at odds with Washington over Trump’s push to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump and his allies have railed against what he sees as unfair practices from Europe over trade, taxation and efforts to counter mis- or dis-information on social media that he says target US tech companies. More broadly, Trump’s plans highlight how in his second term he has sought to employ tariffs to reshape global trade ties and force companies to move production to the US.

The president has already imposed a blanket 10 per cent tax on imports from China, ordered — and then paused — 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, unveiled plans for a 25 per cent levy on US imports of steel and aluminum and directed his administration to propose a round of reciprocal tariffs for each trading partner. He’s also said tariffs on automobiles, semiconductors and drug imports are forthcoming.

Trump’s second term has seen Silicon Valley executives seek to woo the new president, with the prominent CEOs of some of the country’s largest tech companies visiting him at his Mar-a-Lago estate during the transition and attending his inauguration last month. Trump has vowed to target policies abroad he says harm those giants but many of his moves, such as fresh tariffs, threaten to squeeze tech companies that rely on global supply chains.