3 shot, killed outside Louisville, Kentucky, motor vehicle office: Police

Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a statement on social media calling the shooting "a senseless act of violence" (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Louisville
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 7:49 AM IST
Three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The two wounded were taken to the hospital, where they died.

Numerous police responded to the shooting at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville. Police evidence markers were set on the ground around an area about 20 feet from the entrance to the building Friday afternoon.

Police Maj. Donald Boeckman said the shooter left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

"It's absolutely a tragedy, and I'm surprised there wasn't more people injured," Boeckman said. He said police believe there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

Police did not know if the victims were connected, Boeckman said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a statement on social media calling the shooting "a senseless act of violence".

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which operates the license office, said in a news release that security at the office locked down the building quickly after the shooting.

"We are thankful that all our employees are safe and our hearts go out to the victims of the incident," the release said. Employees were sent home, and the office was closed for the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

