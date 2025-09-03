Home / World News / Disney fined $10 mn by FTC for allowing data collection on kids under 13

Disney fined $10 mn by FTC for allowing data collection on kids under 13

The FTC said Tuesday Disney violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, which requires kid-oriented apps and websites to get parents' consent before collecting personal information

Walt Disney
According to the complaint, Disney failed to properly label some videos that it uploaded to YouTube as Made for Kids. (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Walt Disney Co. will pay a $10 million fine to settle a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit alleging it allowed personal data to be collected on kids under 13, violating federal law.

The FTC said Tuesday Disney violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, which requires kid-oriented apps and websites to get parents' consent before collecting personal information of children under 13.

According to the complaint, Disney failed to properly label some videos that it uploaded to YouTube as Made for Kids. The mislabeling allowed Disney, through YouTube, to collect personal data from children under 13 viewing child-directed videos and use that data for targeted advertising to children, the FTC said. That's because, since the videos weren't labeled as being for kids, they included targeted advertising.

Representatives for Disney did not immediately return a message for comment.

Google, the parent company of YouTube, agreed to pay USD 170 million in a similar settlement in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Released from hospital, Ex NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks about car crash

France, Saudi to co-chair conference on two-state solution for Palestine

At least 8 killed, 50 injured in Chicago shootings over Labour Day weekend

House committee releases some Epstein files as survivors meet lawmakers

Trump announces that Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama

Topics :disneyWalt DisneyUS trade

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story