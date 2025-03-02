Donald Trump declares English as official language of United States

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States.

The order rescinds a policy introduced by former President Bill Clinton that required federal agencies and organisations receiving government funding to offer language assistance to non-English speakers. The agencies, however, can still choose to provide such services voluntarily.

"A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language," the order states. It further adds that establishing English as the official language will "not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society."

The move aligns with a long-standing campaign promise by Trump and reflects efforts by lawmakers who have attempted for decades to pass similar legislation. More than 30 states have already declared English their official language.

According to 2022 US Census data, the number of people speaking languages other than English has more than tripled since 1980, with roughly one in ten Americans now speaking another language at home.

Critics argue the policy will harm immigrant communities. Roman Palomares, chairman of the League of United Latin American Citizens, condemned the order, stating: "Our Founding Fathers enshrined freedom of speech in the First Amendment without limiting it to one language. They envisioned a nation where diversity of thought, culture, and expression would be its greatest strength. Declaring English as the only official language directly contradicts that vision," NPR quoted Palomares as saying.

Trump’s stance on language policy has been consistent. During his first term, his administration removed the Spanish-language version of the White House website, which was later restored under former President Joe Biden. Following Trump’s re-election, the Spanish-language site was taken down again, with no confirmation on whether it will return.