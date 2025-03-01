Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Leading Indian-origin hotelier Joginder Sanger passes away in London

Leading Indian-origin hotelier Joginder Sanger passes away in London

The Jalandhar-born entrepreneur began his journey in the UK with a travel agency and exclusive Air India contract before going on to set up a range of popular London hotels

Joginder Sanger
Sanger is said to have died surrounded by family on Friday night after being hospitalised due to a stroke. | File Image: WEF
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 11:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Joginder Sanger, a leading British Indian hotelier, has passed away in London, family sources said. He was 82.

Sanger is said to have died surrounded by family on Friday night after being hospitalised due to a stroke. The Jalandhar-born entrepreneur began his journey in the UK with a travel agency and exclusive Air India contract before going on to set up a range of popular London hotels, including the Washington Mayfair Hotel, Courthouse Hotels in Soho and Shoreditch, and the luxury boutique hotel Bentley in Kensington.

These hotels have been frequented by prominent Indian celebrities and politicians over the years, including former prime ministers, ministers and Bollywood stars.

He was a dear friend of mine since the 1950s; I will miss him terribly, said NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, 94.

Like me, Joginder was also born in Jalandhar, and we shared so many experiences together. He will be missed by the Indian community in Britain, to which he has made immense contributions, he said.

Sanger was felicitated over the years for his contributions to the field of business and philanthropy in the UK. He served as Chair of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in London for several years before retiring from the post over two years ago.

Also Read

If you travel for work, try living in a hotel instead of a home: Report

Oberoi parent EIH not to go ahead with Rs 254 crore Pune investment

Hyatt Hotels to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India to add 1,000 rooms by Mar 2026: CEO Bhat

66 killed, 51 hurt as fire breaks out in hotel at ski resort in Turkiye

He often described it as the greatest honour of his life to have been a part of the Bhavan as a place where everyone who has love and regard for Indian culture is always openly welcomed.

Sanger is survived by his wife Sunita, son Girish and daughter Reema.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nato chief Rutte urges Zelenskyy to mend his relationship with Trump

FedEx cargo plane makes emergency landing after bird strike, engine fire

Lawsuit filed against Trump's cutoff of humanitarian parole for immigrants

Trump's tariff threats against Mexico are wreaking havoc on tequila makers

Elon Musk welcomes 14th child, his fourth baby with partner Shivon Zilis

Topics :hotelsIndian diasporaLondon

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story