Pope Francis stable after respiratory crisis, spent time off ventilator

Pope Francis remained in stable condition Saturday a day after a respiratory crisis, and spent long periods of the day off the noninvasive ventilation he initially needed in a sign that his lung function was improving as he battles double pneumonia.

Francis had no further episodes of bronchial spasms, the Vatican said in its late update. He had no fever and no signs of new infection, was feeding himself and continued his respiratory physiotherapy, the Vatican said.

The 88-year-old pope had a good response in his blood gas levels even during the long periods he was off the ventilator mask and only using high-flow supplemental oxygen. But his prognosis remained guarded, meaning he wasn't out of danger.

The Holy Father is always vigilant and aware of what's going on around him, the statement said, adding that he received the Eucharist and spent time in prayer.

The comparatively positive update came after Francis suffered a setback Friday in his two-week battle against pneumonia.

Francis had a coughing fit in which he also inhaled vomit. Doctors aspirated the vomit and placed Francis on noninvasive mechanical ventilation, a mask that pumps oxygen into his lungs. Doctors said episode resulted in a sudden worsening of the respiratory picture.

The pope remained conscious and alert at all times and cooperated with the maneuvers to help him recover.

The fact that Francis on Saturday was able to use just high-flow oxygen for long periods, without any significant effect on the levels of oxygen in his blood, was a sign his respiratory function was improving.

The pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has lung disease and was admitted to Gemelli after a bout of bronchitis worsened and turned into pneumonia in both lungs.

Doctors say the episode is alarming The Vatican said the episode was different from the prolonged respiratory crisis on February 22, that was said to have caused Francis discomfort. Doctors not involved in Francis' care said it was particularly alarming given his existing lung disease and fragility.

Types of noninvasive ventilation include a BiPAP machine, which helps people breathe by pushing air into their lungs. Doctors will often try such a machine for a while to see if the patient's blood gas levels improve so they can eventually go back to using oxygen alone. Friday's statement said Francis showed a good response to the gas exchange using the mechanical ventilation.

Doctors did not resume referring to Francis being in critical condition, which has been absent from their statements for four days now. But they say he isn't out of danger, given the complexity of his case.

Prayers continued to pour in Francis' hospitalisation has come as the Vatican is marking its Holy Year that is drawing pilgrims to Rome from all over. They are walking through the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica and also making pilgrimages to the hilltop Umbrian town of Assisi, to pray at the home of Francis' namesake, St. Francis.

Every day we're praying for the pope, said the Rev. Jacinto Bento, a priest visiting Assisi on Saturday with a group of 30 Jubilee pilgrims from the Azores Islands. We're very sad for his situation.

Serena Barbon, visiting Assisi from Treviso on Saturday with her husband and three children, said she hoped that if Francis doesn't make it, the next pope will be just like him.

He's been very charismatic and we pray for him and that any new pope might also be someone who puts the poor in the center. Because we're all a bit the poor, she said.

In an odd coincidence, Francis was supposed to have presided Saturday over a Holy Year audience in the Vatican's auditorium for the staff of the Gemelli hospital and other healthcare workers. They came as planned and completed the pilgrimage, walking through the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica, while Francis continued his recovery at the hospital.

We thought we would be able to meet him this morning in Paul VI Hall for the Jubilee Catechesis, but he surprised us by coming to us, said Monsignor Claudio Giuliodori, spiritual guide of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, of which Gemelli is a part.

Giovanni Frisullo, a Gemelli neurologist, said the atmosphere at Gemelli was one of tension and prayer. There is a situation of waiting but also of hope, he said.