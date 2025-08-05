Trump sons' employer hoped to gain from Fed grants; later reverses stance

The New America Acquisition I Corp, which recently hired US President Donald Trump’s two oldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, has now revised a public document in which the company stated that it hopes to benefit from grants and other incentives from the federal government, which their father leads.

According to an Associated Press report, the line was removed from the public document after the media house inquired about the conflict of interest with the Trump family business.

Firm removes reference to Trump grants

On August 4, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s two oldest sons will be receiving ‘founder shares’ worth millions of dollars in New America Acquisition I Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), aimed at investing in US manufacturers.

A special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is a listed shell company that looks to merge with a private company. Through this process, the target company can go public while bypassing some of the regulatory hurdles associated with a traditional IPO. The company filed paperwork on Monday (local time) for a $300 million initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange. It plans to raise money by selling new stocks on the Exchange at $10 per share. According to the Associated Press report, the previously published filing stated that the target company (with which the New America Acquisition I Corp will merge) should be “well-positioned” to tap federal or state government incentives. However, the reference was taken out of the revised version.