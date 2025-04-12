Donald Trump's viral 'fist-pump' portrait replaces Obama's in White House

The White House has replaced the portrait of former US President Barack Obama with a new painting of Donald Trump, showcasing the latter’s ‘fist-pump’ moment after a bullet grazed his ear during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last year.

The painting, created by artist Marc Lipp, depicts US President Trump raising his fist and shouting "fight, fight, fight!" after the attack. This phrase later became a key slogan in his 2024 reelection campaign, according to a report in the Associated Press.

The White House on Friday shared the painting on social media with the caption, “Some new artwork at the White House” along with an eye emoji.

The painting was donated by Andrew Pollack, a school safety advocate, through the Blue Gallery in Delray Beach, Florida. Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, was one of the victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, and he has since become a vocal supporter of gun safety.

A departure from traditional practices?

This change has sparked attention, highlighting Trump's departure from traditional White House practices, the report said.

Also Read

Traditionally, the White House displays portraits of the two most recent former presidents in the foyer. But with Trump having served two non-consecutive terms, he now occupies a unique position as both a current and former president. This change has complicated the usual rotation. Replacing a predecessor’s portrait with one’s own is considered a major break from tradition.

Normally, the unveiling of portraits is a bipartisan and respectful event. George W Bush hosted Bill Clinton for his portrait unveiling, and Barack Obama welcomed Bush and his wife, Laura, in 2012. However, Trump did not host the Obamas during his first term, breaking the tradition. It wasn’t until former President Joe Biden returned to office that the Obamas were invited for their portrait ceremony.

The surprise switch also comes just a month after Trump objected to a painting of him displayed at the Colorado State Capitol, saying it was “purposefully distorted.” The portrait was removed after his complaint.

Obama’s portrait, unveiled in 2022, has been moved to a new wall, taking the spot where George W Bush’s portrait once hung. Bush’s portrait will now be moved closer to that of his father, George HW Bush, the report stated.