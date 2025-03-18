Home / World News / Donald Trump hangs a copy of Declaration of Independence in Oval Office

Donald Trump hangs a copy of Declaration of Independence in Oval Office

Nationals Archives delivered the Declaration of Independence to the White House at the President's request

Declaration of independence in Oval Office
Trump is moving aside heavy dark blue curtains hung around the document to look underneath | Image: X/@POTUS
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump has hung a copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office, according to images he shared on social media.

The Republican president's official account on X showed two images Monday of a framed copy of the historical document hanging on the wall not far from the Resolute desk.

In one image, Trump is moving aside heavy dark blue curtains hung around the document to look underneath.

It was not immediately clear where the copy came from and when it was installed.

The Nationals Archives delivered the Declaration of Independence to the White House at the President's request. It is displayed in the Oval Office where it will be carefully protected and preserved," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The original version of the Declaration of Independence is very faded and displayed in the Archives' building. On the version hanging in the White House, according to the images posted, the words are clear and legible.

Also Read

Donald Trump names Michelle Bowman as top Federal Reserve bank regulator

Trump visits Kennedy Center putting his mark on national arts institution

Venezuela pledges to free those deported to El Salvador jail: Official

US DOJ, FBI announce new task force to target Hamas over Oct 7 attack

ICE violated rights of US citizen, 21 others during arrests: Activists

The White House and National Archives did not respond to messages inquiring what version of the document was in the White House.

Trump's post did not include any other information than the words: The Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office.

The document is among the new decor Trump has installed. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has brought in a painting of Andrew Jackson, a portrait of George Washington above the fireplace, a bust of Winston Churchill, along with a Trumpian-touch: a button that the president pushes to order a Diet Coke.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hamas warns ceasefire breach as Israeli airstrikes kill at least 44 in Gaza

Carney meets Britain, Germany leaders as Trump targets Canada's sovereignty

Lebanon, Syria defence officials agree to ceasefire after 2 days of clashes

Expulsion of S African envoy by US just hiccup in relations: Prez Ramaphosa

President Trump's lawyers keep judge in dark on Venezuelan deportation data

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationWhite House

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story