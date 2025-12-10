Trump claims he 'aced' three cognitive exams, dismisses ageing concerns

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) claimed he secured “perfect” marks in a “long, thorough, and very boring medical examination” and even “aced” a third cognitive examination recently.

Trump further stressed he was told that few people have been able to “ace” this examination and most people “do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all".

Trump added, “In addition to the test, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know [sic].”

However, denying these claims, Trump said, “Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am ‘slowing up,’ am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before.”

"I will know when I am 'slowing up,' but it’s not now! After all of the work I have done with medical exams, cognitive exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports to libel and demean 'THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES'," he added.

Trump blamed the media publications for being "true enemies of the people". "They have inaccurately reported on all of my election results and, in fact, were forced to apologise on much of what they wrote. The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times ceased publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful 'source' of information. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said.