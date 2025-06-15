Amazon to invest $13 bn in Australia's data center infra over five years

Amazon will invest A$20 billion ($12.97 billion) from 2025 to 2029 to expand, operate and maintain its data center infrastructure in Australia, bolstering the nation's artificial intelligence capabilities, it said in a blog post on Saturday.

The investment is Amazon's largest global technology commitment in Australia, with funding directed toward new server capacity and support for generative AI workloads.

The company is also investing in three new solar farms in Victoria and Queensland, and will commit to buy a combined capacity of more than 170 megawatts across the three farms, it added.

"Amazon Web Services' $20 billion investment in data centres in Australia will set us up for the future, boosting our economy and productivity," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a post on social media platform X.