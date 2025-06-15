Home / World News / Amazon to invest $13 bn in Australia's data center infra over five years

Amazon to invest $13 bn in Australia's data center infra over five years

The investment is Amazon's largest global technology commitment in Australia, with funding directed toward new server capacity and support for generative AI workloads

Amazon
Amazon will invest A$20 billion ($12.97 billion) from 2025 to 2029 to expand, operate and maintain its data center infrastructure in Australia. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amazon will invest A$20 billion ($12.97 billion) from 2025 to 2029 to expand, operate and maintain its data center infrastructure in Australia, bolstering the nation's artificial intelligence capabilities, it said in a blog post on Saturday. 
The investment is Amazon's largest global technology commitment in Australia, with funding directed toward new server capacity and support for generative AI workloads. 
The company is also investing in three new solar farms in Victoria and Queensland, and will commit to buy a combined capacity of more than 170 megawatts across the three farms, it added. 
"Amazon Web Services' $20 billion investment in data centres in Australia will set us up for the future, boosting our economy and productivity," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a post on social media platform X. 
"This is a huge vote of confidence in the Australian economy," he added. 
Major tech companies worldwide are expanding their infrastructure to support rapidly growing demand for generative AI and cloud computing. 
Companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been ramping up data center investments to secure market share and meet AI workload requirements. 
On Monday, Amazon announced plans to invest at least $20 billion in Pennsylvania to expand data center infrastructure, adding on to the billions of dollars the technology giant has committed to the expansion of AI. 
In early June, the company said it will invest $10 billion in North Carolina and announced plans to invest more than $5 billion in its new cloud infrastructure in Taiwan.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo XIV urges peace, calls for nuclear-free world

Even as Israel blitzes Tehran, it fears Iran's destructive missiles

Israeli military targets Iran's defence ministry in fresh wave of strikes

Elon Musk's X recovers partially after major outage hits users in US

Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel strikes Iran's defence ministry, Tehran responds with missile barrage

Topics :AmazonAustraliaData centre

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story