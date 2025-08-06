Home / World News / US to impose secondary Russia sanctions on Friday despite Putin meeting

US to impose secondary Russia sanctions on Friday despite Putin meeting

Witkoff met Putin for around three hours on a last-minute mission to seek a breakthrough in the 3-1/2-year war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

White House
"The Russians are eager to continue engaging with the United States. The secondary sanctions are still expected to be implemented on Friday," the White House official said. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday went well, a White House official said, adding that Washington still planned to proceed with secondary sanctions on Friday. 
"The Russians are eager to continue engaging with the United States. The secondary sanctions are still expected to be implemented on Friday," the White House official said. 
Witkoff met Putin for around three hours on a last-minute mission to seek a breakthrough in the 3-1/2-year war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump has threatened sanctions on Moscow if no moves are made to end the war in Ukraine.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WHO updates recommendations on use of antibiotics for Covid-19 patients

5 soldiers shot at US Army's Fort Stewart in Georgia, schools sealed

Apple to invest $100 billion in US manufacturing amid tariff pressure

'Imminent deal' to 'oil penalty': A brief history of Trump's tariff threats

After Mira Murati's rejection, her cofounder turns down Zuckerberg's $1.5 bn offer

Topics :Vladimir PutinUSUS RussiaRussia

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story