Trump says 'I don't know' when asked if he must uphold US Constitution

In an interview, Donald Trump was asked if both citizens and non-citizens are entitled to due process under the US Constitution. Here's what he said

Donald Trump, Trump
Donald Trump said he's unsure whether he must uphold the US Constitution (Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
US President Donald Trump has said that he does not know whether he is required to uphold the US Constitution.
 
In a wide-ranging interview with NBC News’ 'Meet the Press' moderator Kristen Welker on May 4, Trump was asked if both citizens and non-citizens are entitled to due process under the US Constitution. “I'm not a lawyer. I don't know,” Trump said.
 
When pressed further on whether he believes he must uphold the Constitution, he repeated, “I don't know.”
 
The comments have drawn attention in Washington, including among Republicans. Senator Rand Paul, a Republican and self-described constitutional conservative, responded on X: “We’re either a free society governed by the Constitution or we’re not.”
 

Trump on seeking third term in office

 
Trump, 78, also addressed speculation about seeking a third term in office, which is prohibited by the 22nd Amendment. The amendment states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice".
 
In March, Trump said he was “not joking” about the possibility and suggested there are “methods” that would allow it. However, in Sunday’s interview, he said, “This is not something I'm looking to do. I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican.”

He then named Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as examples of future Republican leaders, adding, “We have a lot of good people in this party.” 
 

Trump blames Biden for US economic woes

 
During the interview, he also addressed the state of the US economy, blaming his predecessor, Joe Biden, for current economic challenges. “I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the Biden economy,” Trump said.
 
Despite a recent contraction in the US economy during the first quarter of 2025, Trump remained optimistic. “Tariffs are going to make us rich,” he said.
 
He also claimed that gas prices had fallen to $1.98 per gallon. However, according to the American Automobile Association, the lowest US gas price this week was $2.65, with a national average of $3.16.
 
During a walk through his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida with Welker, Trump further said that he wants to build a multi-million-dollar ballroom at the White House, which he said he would fund personally. He also mentioned plans for a military parade in Washington to mark his 79th birthday on June 14.
 
“We're going to have a big, beautiful parade,” Trump said.
 
When asked about the cost amid widespread government layoffs, he said, “We have the greatest weapons in the world, and we're going to celebrate it.”
 
 
First Published: May 05 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

