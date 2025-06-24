'Get me Bibi', says Trump as he brokers a ceasefire between Israel, Iran

The report stated that Israel agreed to a ceasefire deal as long as Iran promises not to launch fresh attacks. Iran also signalled its intent not to launch any more attacks

Iran launched a missile attack against a US air base after the US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear facilities over the weekend | (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)