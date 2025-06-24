3 killed in Iranian barrage after Trump announces ceasefire, says Israel

Israel warned of Iranian attacks Tuesday morning hours after US President Donald Trump announced the two Middle Eastern countries had agreed to a complete and total ceasefire." Israel's Magen David Zafon rescue services said at least three people were killed and eight injured in the early morning barrage. A residential building in Israel's south sustained heavy damage, according to emergency responders.
Waves of missiles sent Israelis to bomb shelters for almost two hours in Tuesday morning.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signalling a potential end to nearly two weeks of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The ceasefire, brokered by Washington DC, will be phased in over 24 hours and aims to officially conclude what Trump labelled “THE 12 DAY WAR”.
