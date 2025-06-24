Home / World News / 3 killed in Iranian barrage after Trump announces ceasefire, says Israel

3 killed in Iranian barrage after Trump announces ceasefire, says Israel

Waves of missiles sent Israelis to bomb shelters for almost two hours in Tuesday morning

Israel building strike
Security forces personnel walk past an impacted residential site, following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Israel-Iran conflict in Beersheba | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Dubai
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Israel warned of Iranian attacks Tuesday morning hours after US President Donald Trump announced the two Middle Eastern countries had agreed to a complete and total ceasefire."  Israel's Magen David Zafon rescue services said at least three people were killed and eight injured in the early morning barrage. A residential building in Israel's south sustained heavy damage, according to emergency responders.

Waves of missiles sent Israelis to bomb shelters for almost two hours in Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: Trump claims Iran-Israel ceasefire, Tehran says no deal yet: Top updates

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signalling a potential end to nearly two weeks of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The ceasefire, brokered by Washington DC, will be phased in over 24 hours and aims to officially conclude what Trump labelled “THE 12 DAY WAR”.

The surprise announcement was made via Trump’s Truth Social platform late Monday night, shortly after Iran launched missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation to American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The US reported no casualties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Israel Iran Conflict israel US-Iran tensions Iran

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

