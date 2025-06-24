Pro-Russian hackers target municipalities linked to Nato summit: Dutch govt

Pro-Russian hackers launched a series of denial-of-service attacks Monday on several municipalities and organisations linked to a Nato summit this week in the Netherlands, the Dutch government announced.

The National Cybersecurity Center said in a statement that many of the attacks were claimed by a pro-Russian hackers' group known as NoName057(16) and appear to have a pro-Russian ideological motive. It did not elaborate.

The cybersecurity centre said it was investigating the attacks that flood a site with data in order to overwhelm it and knock it offline, and was in contact with national and international partners.