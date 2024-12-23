Donald Trump keeps door open to Putin offer for talks on war in Ukraine

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Russian president offered on Thursday to hold talks with Trump, saying, 'I'll be ready to meet if he wants'

US President-elect Donald Trump | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 8:06 AM IST
By Josh Wingrove
 
President-elect Donald Trump suggested he’s open to meeting Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine sparked by Russia’s 2022 invasion.
 
The Russian president offered on Thursday to hold talks with Trump, saying, “I’ll be ready to meet if he wants.” Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin said he doesn’t know when they’ll meet because Trump “doesn’t say anything about it” and he hasn’t spoken to the former and future president in more than four years.
 
Trump cited the comment during a speech Sunday as part of his campaign pledge to end the fighting in Ukraine, which he said has claimed “millions” of soldiers’ lives. 
 
“President Putin said he wants to meet with me as soon as possible. So we have to wait for this,” Trump told a conservative conference in Phoenix. “But we have to end that war.” 
 
He didn’t elaborate and didn’t specifically commit to meeting Putin. Trump has downplayed the value of land seized by Russia, signaling he would be open to a deal that allows Russia to keep some seized land.
 
Trump’s election victory in November has raised questions about the future of US military support for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s effort to defeat Russia and reclaim occupied Ukrainian lands. Last week, Trump said Zelenskiy should be “prepared to make a deal.”  
First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

