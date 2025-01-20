From TikTok to Israel-Hamas: What Donald Trump said at Maga rally

President-elect Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, on Sunday, a day before his inauguration as the 47th President of the US.

Trump discussed topics including the West Asia ceasefire, the TikTok ban, his planned executive actions, and his upcoming visit to wildfire-stricken Los Angeles.

“By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt,” Trump said at the “Make America Great Again Victory Rally.”

Kamala Harris in the November elections, is set to succeed President Joe Biden. Trump, 78, who defeated Democratin the November elections, is set to succeed President Joe Biden.

Trump reiterated his campaign pledge to implement strict immigration measures on his first day in office, vowing to undertake the largest deportation effort in US history, targeting millions of immigrants. He said: “This is the greatest political movement in American history, and 75 days ago, we achieved the most epic political victory our country has ever seen. Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength to fix every single crisis facing our country.” According to Reuters,reiterated his campaign pledge to implement strict immigration measures on his first day in office, vowing to undertake the largest deportation effort in US history, targeting millions of immigrants. He said: “This is the greatest political movement in American history, and 75 days ago, we achieved the most epic political victory our country has ever seen. Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength to fix every single crisis facing our country.”

Trump also announced plans to pardon over 1,500 individuals convicted or charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol storming. These actions follow his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Key highlights from Trump’s address:

Day one actions

Also Read

Trump outlined his plans to reverse executive orders from the Biden administration. “Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office,” he said, as reported by CNN.

He added: “We are going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week, and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history.”

Illegal immigrants

Trump said: “Before this, nobody could even think of open borders, prisons, mental institutions, men playing in women’s sports, transgenders for everyone. We will expel every illegal alien gang member and migrant criminal operating on American soil.”

TikTok ban

Trump announced the return of TikTok in the US after the app suspended operations ahead of its scheduled ban on January 19. He said: “As of today, TikTok is back. Frankly, we have no choice; we have to save it,” promising an executive order to delay enforcement of the divest-or-ban law on TikTok.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Trump claimed credit for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, achieved earlier in the month to halt fighting and secure hostage releases. He said: “This week, we achieved an epic ceasefire agreement as a first step toward lasting peace in the Middle East. And this agreement could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November,” as reported by CNN.

On Sunday, Hamas released three Israeli hostages held for 471 days since the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. In exchange, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners.

“Our incoming administration has achieved all of this in West Asia in less than three months. Without being President, we have achieved more than they have achieved in four years with being President,” Trump said.

Donald Trump MAGA rally: Russia-Ukraine war

Trump vowed to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, saying: “I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in West Asia, and I will prevent World War III from happening — and you have no idea how close we are.”

Los Angeles wildfires

Expressing concern for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Trump announced plans to visit California. “I’m going to go out there on Friday to see it and to get it moving back,” he said.

Declassifying assassination documents

The President-elect pledged to declassify all documents related to the assassinations of John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. He emphasised reversing the “over-classification of government documents” to make the information accessible.

(With agency inputs)