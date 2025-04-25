Russia made 'pretty big concession' by not seizing all of Ukraine: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that Russia had made a “pretty big concession” to end the Ukraine war by not taking control of the entire nation.

According to an India Today report, his remarks came during a meeting with Jonas Gahr Støre, the Norwegian Prime Minister, at the White House. Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump described Russia’s decision to limit its territorial ambitions as a crucial step towards peace. When asked what Russian President Vladimir Putin was doing to end the war in Ukraine, Trump said, “Stopping taking the whole country, pretty big concession.”

Trump’s support for Putin came just hours after he issued a rare rebuke. Following a Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, Trump took to Truth Social—his private social media platform—to urge Putin to “STOP” the attacks. “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying,” he wrote. He further added, “Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Trump’s criticism of Putin is significant, given that he has previously claimed Russia, the perpetrator of the conflict, is willing to finalise a peace agreement.

Russia’s latest assault on Kyiv lasted several hours and was one of its deadliest since July 2024. The attack killed 12 people and injured over 70, according to local officials.

An Associated Press report noted that Trump’s frustration is mounting as the US-led effort to end the war or reach a peace agreement between the two nations continues to stall. During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to end the war within 24 hours of taking office.

On Wednesday, Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of prolonging the bloodshed by refusing to give up Crimea as part of a potential peace deal.

Zelenskyy, on Thursday (local time), stated that while Ukraine had agreed to a ceasefire proposal put forward by the US 44 days ago, Moscow’s attacks had continued.

(With inputs from AP)