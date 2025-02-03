Will take canal back or something powerful will happen, Trump warns Panama

US President Donald Trump has once again accused Panama of letting China take control of the Panama Canal, warning that the US would either "take it back or something very powerful is going to happen." Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Monday, Trump said, "They (Panama) violated the agreement. China is running the canal, it was not given to them. It was given to Panama foolishly. But they violated the agreement, and we’re either going to take it back or something very powerful is going to happen."

The strategically important Panama Canal, which Trump has described as a modern "wonder of the world," was constructed by the US and it became operational in 1914. In 1977, US President Jimmy Carter and Panama leader General Omar Torrijos signed Torrijos-Carter Treaties, agreeing to hand over the canal to Panama. The canal was officially handed over on December 31, 1999.

Following his return to the White House, Trump has indicated that regaining control of the canal - a key global trade route - would be among his priorities, alleging that Beijing has taken over its operations. He suggested that military intervention would likely not be required but maintained that Panama had "breached its agreement" with the US.

Meanwhile, Panama has announced its withdrawal from China’s Belt and Road Initiative, confirming that it will not renew the 2017 Memorandum of Understanding tied to the global infrastructure plan. This comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met President of Panama Jose Raul Mulino on February 3.

"I met with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino and Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez to make clear that the United States cannot, and will not, allow the Chinese Communist Party to continue with its effective and growing control over the Panama Canal area. We also discussed efforts to end the hemisphere’s mass migration crisis and ensure fair competition for US firms," Rubio said in a post on X.

After the meeting, Rubio reaffirmed Panama's sovereignty over the canal and said the waterway’s status is not up for debate. However, he also said that Panama will consider the possibility of terminating the Chinese deal early. "At present, I do not see any serious threat to the neutrality treaty or any need for military intervention,” he said.