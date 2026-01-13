Trump once vowed $2,000 checks. Now he says, 'When did I say that?'

Trump interrupted, replying, “I did? When did I say that?”

In November last year, Trump had backed higher tariffs and said the revenue raised would be shared directly with Americans. He had claimed the payments would not apply to high-income earners.

This marks a change from his earlier messaging, which had linked the payments to the period before the 2026 midterm polls.

When the question was repeated, Trump acknowledged the idea but shifted the timeline. “Well, I am going to,” Trump said. “The tariff money is so substantial. That’s coming in, that I’ll be able to do $2,000 sometime. I would say toward the end of the year."

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!”

He also said his administration had made the US “the richest, most respected country in the world, with almost no inflation, and a record stock market price. 401k’s are highest ever (sic)".

Trump further claimed that the US was “taking in trillions of dollars” through tariffs, which he said would help reduce the country’s “enormous $37 trillion debt".

He added that factories and manufacturing plants were “going up all over the place", and promised that Americans would soon receive a “dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high-income people!)".