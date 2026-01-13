Trump keeps 'all options' open as Iran protest death toll hits 646: Updates

The White House said on Monday (local time) that US President Donald Trump continues to keep “all options on the table” in dealing with Iran, including possible military action, even as diplomacy remains his preferred first step.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump believes in maintaining flexibility while responding to questions on whether Iran’s ongoing unrest could end without military intervention.

“I think one thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table, and airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the Commander in Chief. Diplomacy is always the first option for the president,” Leavitt said.

Private messages from Tehran differ from public stance

Leavitt said Trump was closely watching signals coming from Iran, noting that private communications differed from what Iranian leaders were saying publicly.

“He told all of you last night that what you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the President has an interest in exploring those messages,” she added.

She also underlined that Iran is aware of Trump's willingness to act if needed. "However, with that said, the President has shown he's unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran," she said.

Protests and counter-rallies across Iran

The White House remarks came as demonstrations were reported across several Iranian provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak.

According to Press TV, crowds waved flags and chanted slogans in support of Iran. These rallies followed days of unrest triggered by rising prices, economic pressure and anger over governance issues.

Iran protests death toll crosses 646

At least 646 people have been killed so far in Iran’s nationwide protests, according to activists, with the toll expected to rise.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency said more than 10,681 people have been arrested and sent to prisons.

Why are protests erupting in Iran?

The protests began on December 28 over rising prices, inflation and economic hardship. They quickly spread across the country, with clashes reported between protesters and security forces in multiple cities.

Human rights groups have raised concerns about deaths, mass arrests and the use of force. Iranian officials have blamed “rioters” and alleged foreign involvement, while saying economic issues would be addressed.

Iran’s currency has sharply weakened, with the rial falling to over 1.4 million against the US dollar. Prices of basic goods such as meat and rice have surged, while inflation remains close to 40 per cent.

Long-standing anger also resurfaced after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, which had earlier sparked nationwide protests. Some protesters have voiced support for exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who recently urged Iranians to demonstrate.

‘Beware of the drones’: Graham warns Khamenei

US Senator Lindsey Graham issued a warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid the unrest.

In a post on X, Graham responded to remarks by Khamenei warning US politicians against what Tehran claims are “foreign-backed” protests.

"To the Ayatollah: we don't talk as much as we used to. Have I offended you? As to your recent warning to American politicians, I hear Moscow is a winter wonderland. Beware of the drones. Make Iran Great Again," Graham wrote.

The reference followed reports suggesting the 86-year-old Iranian leader may have an “escape plan” involving Russia if protests worsen.

Trump announces 25% tariffs on countries trading with Iran

Trump also announced a trade warning, saying countries that continue doing business with Iran will face a 25 per cent tariff on all trade with the US.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the tariff would take effect immediately.

"Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25 per cent on any and all business being done with the United States of America," he wrote.

Iran says ready for war, open to dialogue

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Trump of escalating tensions through repeated military warnings, according to an Al-Jazeera report.

Speaking to foreign diplomats in Tehran, Araghchi claimed protests had “turned violent and bloody to give an excuse” for US intervention. He said the situation was now “under total control”.

“We are ready for war, but also for dialogue,” Araghchi said.

He alleged that “terrorists” had targeted both protesters and security forces and claimed authorities had evidence of weapons being distributed to demonstrators.

