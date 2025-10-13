Xi Jinping 'had a bad moment': Trump as he insists US wants to help China

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!”

According to Trump, the decision was prompted by reports that China plans to impose wide-ranging export restrictions on nearly all its products, a move he called “a moral disgrace” in international trade.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that China had taken an “extraordinarily aggressive” stance on trade by issuing a hostile letter to the international community, announcing sweeping export controls on nearly all of its products, and even some it doesn’t produce, affecting every country without exception.

He described the move as a long-planned strategy and “unheard of in international trade.”

In response, Trump said the United States, acting independently of other affected nations, would impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese goods on top of existing duties from November 1, 2025, or earlier if China made further moves. The US would also introduce export controls on all critical software starting the same day.