Iran urges public to watch for Mossad agents in masks and sunglasses

Iran has detained dozens of individuals suspected of spying, amid growing concerns over infiltration by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, CNN reported on Tuesday. Since Israeli airstrikes began on Friday, 28 people have been arrested in Tehran, accused of working for Israel. On Monday, a man who was arrested two years ago for the same charge was executed. The move is seen as a warning to potential collaborators.

Mossad infiltration fuels security crackdown

Iran advises public to look out for suspicious signs

A statement from the ministry warned citizens to be cautious of unfamiliar individuals wearing masks or goggles, driving pickup trucks, carrying large bags, or filming near military, industrial, or residential sites. Another advisory, credited to the police and shared through state media, instructed landlords to inform authorities immediately if they have recently rented out their properties.

Nationwide arrests over online support for Israel

Authorities have also arrested many others across the country for allegedly posting content online in support of Israel. This includes 60 people in the city of Isfahan, where Israel has claimed to have targeted a nuclear facility. In response to the Israeli infiltration, Iran’s state-controlled media reports that the Basij, a paramilitary force under the Revolutionary Guard, has been deployed to conduct night patrols.