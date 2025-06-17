Home / World News / Trump denies reaching out to Iran for peace talks, says he wants 'real end'

Trump denies reaching out to Iran for peace talks, says he wants 'real end'

Trump administration explores diplomatic opening with Iran as regional tensions peak and Israeli strikes escalate; nuclear enrichment facility and ceasefire to be key focus areas

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Image: Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied reports suggesting that he had initiated any communication with Iran regarding possible peace negotiations, calling such claims “highly fabricated".
 
In his Truth Social post, he said, “I have not reached out to Iran for ‘Peace Talks’ in any way, shape, or form,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform. “This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table – Would have saved a lot of lives!!!”
  It was earlier reported that the White House is considering a potential meeting this week between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Axios reported. The meeting, if finalised, would mark a significant step in a diplomatic initiative aimed at reviving a nuclear deal and ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. 
“A meeting with the Iranians this week is under consideration,” a US official confirmed.
 

Trump seeks diplomatic off-ramp

The proposal is reportedly part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to pivot away from a full-scale war and re-engage in negotiations. With tensions rising in the region, Trump is weighing whether diplomacy can achieve what military pressure has not — halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.   
  At the centre of the debate is Iran’s underground nuclear enrichment facility at Fordow. A senior US official said Trump views America’s possession of bunker-busting bombs — which Israel lacks — as crucial leverage in pressuring Iran into a deal.
Describing the matter as an “inflection point”, the official explained, “Trump thinks in terms of deals and leverage. And this is leverage.” 
“They do want to talk,” the official added. “But what we don’t know is, ‘have they been brought to their knees fully so that they realise that in order to have a country, they have to talk?’ And assuming they get there, is there any degree of enrichment you would allow them to have?”
 

Trump hints at Iran breakthrough

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to urge Trump to join the war and authorise strikes on Fordow, Trump has so far refrained from direct military involvement. However, he remains firm on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. 
Trump maintains confidence that Iran’s current vulnerability offers an opening for a deal. “I think a deal will be signed. I think Iran is foolish not to sign one,” he said.  ALSO READ: Trump in dilemma as Israel seeks more US help to crush Iran's nuclear prog
  Speculation about US military involvement surged after Trump posted a warning on Truth Social late Monday, advising Iranian civilians to evacuate Tehran immediately. Soon after, he abruptly left the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington, intensifying rumours.
 

White House denies military escalation

In response, White House spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer clarified on X that American forces were maintaining their defensive posture, which remained unchanged, and that the US would defend its interests. 
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed that stance during an interview on Fox News, affirming the administration's focus on diplomacy. “President Trump hopes there will be peace,” he said.
 

G7 Summit: Diplomatic outreach continues

The idea of an in-person meeting was floated during discussions at the G7. “We are talking on the phone but it is better to talk in person,” Trump said at the summit. 
French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the diplomatic outreach. “The Americans have made an offer to meet with the Iranians. We will see what happens,” he told reporters.   
 

Israel claims control of Tehran’s skies

Israel announced on Monday that it now holds complete air dominance over Tehran. The declaration came amid ongoing military operations and rising tensions between the two nations. 
Speaking at a press briefing, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said, “Now we can say that we have achieved full air supremacy in the Tehran airspace.” 
According to Defrin, over 50 Israeli fighter jets, aided by precision-guided missiles, have struck more than 120 locations used for launching ballistic missiles targeting Israel since Friday. He also claimed that nearly a third of Iran’s missile launch sites had been neutralised, according to the Associated Press.
 

Israel-Iran conflict escalates

The latest developments come in the wake of Israel's launch of ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13. Israeli forces targeted over 100 strategic locations across Iran, including critical nuclear and missile infrastructure near Natanz and Isfahan. Israel described the strikes as a preventive move to derail Iran’s nuclear programme. 
In retaliation, Iran launched a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks aimed at Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem. Iranian leaders warned that any continued Israeli aggression would prompt more severe responses and cautioned Western nations against supporting Israel in the conflict.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

