Israel says it killed Iran's top general days after predecessor's death

Israel on Tuesday claimed that it “took out” Major General Ali Shadmani, Iran’s most senior military commander, in an airstrike in central Tehran, just four days after killing his predecessor.

Shadmani had been appointed head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s top military command, after the death of Maj Gen Gholam Ali Rashid in Israeli strikes on June 13. He held the role for only a few days before being killed in what Israel described as a “precise intelligence-led” attack.

“For the second time in five days, the IDF has eliminated Iran’s wartime chief of staff,” the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said. It described Shadmani as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s closest military adviser and the de facto commander of both the Revolutionary Guards and regular armed forces.

Under Shadmani’s leadership, the Khatam-al Anbiya HQ was said to have managed combat operations and approved offensive plans against Israel. He had previously served as deputy commander of the same body and as chief of operations in Iran’s armed forces. ALSO READ: Trump: G7 exit was over 'much bigger' issue than Iran-Israel ceasefire Iranian state media has not confirmed his death, and officials in Tehran have not issued a statement. Israel-Iran conflict escalates Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13, which saw more than 200 aircraft and drone strikes over 100 Iranian targets, including nuclear facilities at Natanz and Isfahan, missile bases in Tabriz and Kermanshah, and command centres in Tehran.

Among those killed in the opening wave were IRGC commander Hossein Salami and nuclear scientist Fereydoon Abbasi. While the strikes caused extensive damage, the heavily fortified Fordo enrichment plant is believed to remain operational. Iran responded with Operation True Promise 3, launching over 100 Shahed drones and ballistic missiles at Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa and Rehovot. While Israel’s Iron Dome and Arrow defence systems intercepted many, some missiles reached their targets, causing civilian casualties and widespread damage. In Bat Yam, a missile killed nine people, including children, and injured nearly 200. The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot sustained direct hits, damaging research facilities. Israel retaliated with further strikes, claiming to have destroyed roughly one-third of Iran’s missile stockpile.