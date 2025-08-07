Home / World News / Tim Cook gifts Trump gold-based glass plaque as Apple ups US bet

Tim Cook gifts Trump gold-based glass plaque as Apple ups US bet

Tim Cook presented the gift to Trump as he announced Apple's plan of increasing its investment in the US by $100 billion, bringing it up to $600 billion over four years

Donald trump, Tim Cook, glass plaque
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks, as he along with U.S. President Donald Trump present Apples announcement of a $100 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. | Photo; Reuters
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Wednesday (local time) presented US President Donald Trump with a one-of-a-kind glass plaque made by iPhone glass supplier Corning. Cook presented the gift to Trump as he announced Apple's plan of increasing its investment in the US by $100 billion, bringing it up to $600 billion over four years.
 
The plaque, engraved with Trump's name and the Apple logo, was made from glass produced in Kentucky and set in a 24-karat gold base from Utah. The design was created by a former US Marine Corps corporal now working at Apple.
 
"This glass comes off the Corning line. It's engraved for President Trump. It's a unique unit of one... and the base comes from Utah and is 24-karat gold," Cook said while presenting the plaque at the Oval Office.
 
A video of the event shared on X shows Cook placing the disc-shaped plaque on the Resolute Desk in the White House.
 

Apple pledges $100 bn more investment in US

 
During the meeting, Trump revealed that Apple would invest an additional $100 billion in US domestic manufacturing over the next four years.
 
As part of this initiative, Apple plans to invest $2.5 billion in Corning Inc., marking the first time that all cover glass for iPhones and Apple Watches will be made domestically at Corning’s Kentucky plant.
 
The investment is seen as Apple’s effort to align with the “Made in US” push amid ongoing tariff pressures.
 

India-US tensions shadow Apple’s export gains

 
The announcement also comes against the backdrop of rising trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi. On August 1, Trump increased tariffs on Indian goods by an additional 25 per cent, taking the total to 50 per cent. He also warned of penalties for India’s continued oil trade with Russia.
 
Business Standard previously reported that Apple exported iPhones worth $6 billion from India in April–June 2025, an 82 per cent year-on-year increase. India also recorded its highest-ever smartphone exports in the first quarter of FY26, with Apple accounting for 78 per cent of the total.
 
Despite these gains, Apple may face headwinds. During its recent earnings call, Cook warned that the company could take a $1.1 billion hit in the fourth quarter due to the new US tariffs.
 

Fiscal impact and strategic alignment

 
Apple follows an October-to-September fiscal year. Its third-quarter results showed strong growth from India and other regions. However, in light of the new tariff regime, the company’s decision to deepen US investments appears aimed at balancing operational risks with political realities.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

