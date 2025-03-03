US won't 'put up with' Zelenskyy's stance on ceasefire much longer: Trump

Notably, Trump also took aim at European leaders who met Zelenskyy for crisis talks in London at the weekend, saying that they had "stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US".

Earlier, Zelenskyy asserted that “for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees”. His statement came after a meeting with European leaders at a summit in London.Reacting to Zelenskyy's statement, Russia issued a statement saying “someone should force Zelenskyy to make peace”.Last week, Trump and Zelenskyy had a tense meeting at the White House, after which the Ukrainian President was asked to leave the White House earlier than planned.In Friday’s meeting in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy — who said there no room for compromise with Russian President Vladimir Putin — was rebuked by US Vice President JD Vance for failing to show enough gratitude to the US for its financial support since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Meanwhile, Trump accused him of “gambling with World War III,” after branding him a “dictator” in the run-up to the meeting.