Donald Trump urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates: White House

US President Donald Trump wrote Fed Chair Jerome Powell urging him to lower interest rates, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

Leavitt, at a briefing, displayed a copy of Trump's handwritten notes to Powell on a piece of paper showing the interest rates charged by more than two dozen countries. Trump believes interest rates should be lowered to about 1 per cent, she said. Meanwhile, Trump has planned meetings with his trade team this week to set tariff rates for individual countries if they do not negotiate with the United States, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.