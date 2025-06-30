Home / World News / Donald Trump urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates: White House

Donald Trump urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates: White House

Karoline Leavitt displayed a copy of Trump's handwritten notes to Powell on a piece of paper showing the interest rates charged by more than two dozen countries

US President Donald Trump
Donald Trump believes interest rates should be lowered to about 1 per cent. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
US President Donald Trump wrote Fed Chair Jerome Powell urging him to lower interest rates, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.
 
Leavitt, at a briefing, displayed a copy of Trump's handwritten notes to Powell on a piece of paper showing the interest rates charged by more than two dozen countries. Trump believes interest rates should be lowered to about 1 per cent, she said.  Meanwhile, Trump has planned meetings with his trade team this week to set tariff rates for individual countries if they do not negotiate with the United States, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

Topics :Donald TrumpNew US Fed chair Jerome Powell

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

