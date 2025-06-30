Home / World News / Harvard-White House talks stall, putting swift deal, funding at risk

Harvard-White House talks stall, putting swift deal, funding at risk

A potential deal was knocked off course last week although hopes remain for an accord, said the person, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private

A banner on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts
The administration has already scrapped more than $2.6 billion in federal research funding for Harvard, threatened the school’s tax-exempt status and sought to prevent it from enrolling foreign students | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Harvard University’s talks with the White House have stalled, according to a person familiar with the matter, threatening a quick resolution to a standoff that’s threatening the school’s finances and upending foreign student plans.  
A potential deal was knocked off course last week although hopes remain for an accord, said the person, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. Harvard didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.  
The Trump administration ramped up pressure on Harvard earlier Monday, saying that a US investigation found that the school violated civil rights law in its treatment of Jewish and Israeli students. “Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources,” the government said in a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber.  
The administration has already scrapped more than $2.6 billion in federal research funding for Harvard, threatened the school’s tax-exempt status and sought to prevent it from enrolling foreign students. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he was nearing a deal with Harvard after months of attacking it. 
“They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right,” Trump said June 20 on Truth Social. “If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be ‘mindbogglingly’ HISTORIC, and very good for our Country.”
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on trade hopes; set for strong quarter

Over 170 environmental agency staff sign dissent letter on Trump policies

Chinese ruling Communist Party membership crosses 100 million mark: Report

German foreign minister visits Ukraine, pledges continued support

Canada will scrap tax that prompted Trump to suspend trade talks

Topics :HarvardHarvard UniversityTrump

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story