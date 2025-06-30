Home / World News / German foreign minister visits Ukraine, pledges continued support

German foreign minister visits Ukraine, pledges continued support

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
Berlin has balked at granting Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request to provide Ukraine with powerful German- and Swedish-made Taurus long-range missiles (File Photo: Reuters)
AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, in a show of continuing support for Ukraine's fight to repel Russia's invasion as US-led international peace efforts fail to make progress.

Wadephul was due to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Wadephul said in a statement that Germany will help Ukraine continue to defend itself successfully with modern air defence and other weapons, with humanitarian and economic aid".

Germany has been Ukraine's second-largest military backer after the United States, whose continuing support is in doubt.

However, Berlin has balked at granting Zelenskyy's request to provide Ukraine with powerful German- and Swedish-made Taurus long-range missiles. That's due to fears that such a move could enrage the Kremlin and end up drawing NATO into Europe's biggest conflict since World War II.

Instead, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged in May to help Ukraine develop its own long-range missile systems that would be free of any Western-imposed limitations on their use and targets.

Wadephul was accompanied on his trip to Kyiv by German defence industry representatives.

Russia's invasion shows no sign of letting up. Its grinding war of attrition along the roughly 1,000-kilometre front line and long-range strikes on civilian areas of Ukraine have killed thousands of troops and civilians.

The Russian effort to capture more Ukrainian territory has been costly in terms of casualties and damaged armour. But Russian President Vladimir Putin has effectively rejected a ceasefire and hasn't budged from his war goals.

Putin doesn't want negotiations, but (Ukrainian) capitulation, Wadephul said in his statement.

Russia launched its biggest combined aerial attack against Ukraine at the weekend, Ukrainian officials said, in its escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in peace efforts.

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussiaGermanyZelenskyy

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

