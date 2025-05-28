Trump's 'Golden Dome' offer to Canada: Pay $61 billion or become 51st state

US President Donald Trump has proposed that Canada pay $61 billion to become part of the ‘Golden Dome’ missile defence initiative, a system he claims would protect against threats such as ballistic and hypersonic missiles using space-based interceptors. In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump also floated an alternative: Canada could join the system at no cost — by becoming the 51st US state.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State,” Trump wrote. “They are considering the offer!”

Trump’s $175 billion 'Golden Dome' plan

Last week, Trump introduced an ambitious $175 billion missile defence initiative known as the ‘Golden Dome’, aimed at shielding the nation from a wide range of aerial threats, including those posed by China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

ALSO READ: What is Golden Dome, Trump's ambitious $175 billion missile defence system? Addressing from the Oval Office, Trump called the plan a “transformative leap” in US defence capabilities. The Golden Dome would integrate technologies across land, sea, and space to neutralise incoming threats — ranging from conventional missiles and drones to potential space-based weapons.

“Golden Dome will protect our homeland,” Trump said. “Once fully constructed, Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space.”

Also Read

Although the president has placed the total cost at $175 billion, the Congressional Budget Office has cautioned that expenses could exceed $500 billion over the next 20 years. The agency cited the significant technological hurdles and the experimental nature of space-based missile interception.

A Republican-backed reconciliation bill has proposed an initial $25 billion to jump-start the project. However, the proposal faces challenges in Congress, with resistance emerging from both conservative and moderate factions of the Republican Party.

ALSO READ: King Charles warns Canada faces threats as Trump threatens annexation

Canada’s interested, but details remain unclear

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently acknowledged that discussions are underway regarding Canada's potential involvement in the Golden Dome initiative. He declined to specify any financial commitment, noting that talks were still in their early stages, Bloomberg reported.

While the US and Canada share deep military cooperation through the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), Trump’s rhetoric has often strained diplomatic ties. In the past, he has both launched trade disputes with Canada and publicly suggested that the country should become part of the US.

Canada has previously committed to a significant upgrade of Norad, announcing in 2022 a C$38.6 billion (approximately $28 billion) investment aimed at modernising the joint defence system.