Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / What is Golden Dome, Trump's ambitious $175 billion missile defence system?

What is Golden Dome, Trump's ambitious $175 billion missile defence system?

Donald Trump unveils $175 billion 'Golden Dome' missile shield to counter China, Russia; first US weapon system in space, to be operational in three years; Canada shows interest in joining project

US President Donald Trump at the unveiling of concept of Golden Dome project

US President Donald Trump (Photo: X/WhiteHouse)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled plans for a $175 billion missile defence system — the Golden Dome — a multi-domain shield that promises to defend the United States against aerial threats from adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.
 
Speaking from the White House, Trump described the system as a "transformative leap" in national defence, combining land, sea, and space-based technology to intercept missiles, drones, and potentially even space-launched weapons.
 
“Golden Dome will protect our homeland,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “Once fully constructed, Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space.”
 
 

What is Golden Dome system?

 
The Golden Dome is envisioned as a comprehensive missile defence system that integrates ground- and space-based interceptors, early-warning satellites, and AI-driven tracking systems. The project, which Trump said will be completed within three years, would mark the US' first deployment of weaponry in space.
 
According to the President, the Golden Dome will use advanced sensors and interceptors to detect, track, and destroy threats at multiple stages — from launch to mid-course to terminal phase.   

Also Read

US Senate

House GOP pushes Trump tax cuts bill but report says it will add to deficit

Elon Musk, Musk

Musk's pullback from politics comes after his last big investment was flop

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa's leader aims to salvage ties with Trump in White House visit

Netanyahu

Israel preparing for possible strike on Iran nuclear sites, says US intel

Donald Trump vs celebrities

Why Trump is demanding an investigation into Springsteen, Beyonce, Oprah

 
  “It will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea and space,” Trump said, adding that the design integrates with existing systems and should be operational before the end of his current term.
 

Golden Dome: How much will it cost?

 
While Trump has pegged the cost of the Golden Dome at $175 billion, the Congressional Budget Office has warned that the total price tag could exceed $500 billion over the next two decades, due to the technological complexity involved.
 
An initial $25 billion has already been proposed under a GOP-led reconciliation bill, though the funding path remains uncertain amid opposition from both conservative and moderate Republicans.
 

Who is leading the project?

 
General Michael Guetlein of the US Space Force has been appointed to oversee the initiative. A four-star general with a 30-year career in missile defence and space systems, Guetlein currently serves as the Vice Chief of Space Operations.
 
"This design for the Golden Dome will integrate with our existing defence capabilities,” Trump said, reaffirming his confidence in Guetlein’s leadership.
 

Which countries and states are involved?

 
Though the system is primarily intended to shield the US, Canada has expressed interest in joining the programme. Trump confirmed discussions with Canadian officials. However, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office has not yet issued a formal statement yet. 
 
  States such as Alaska, Florida, Georgia, and Indiana — all home to defence or space infrastructure — are expected to play a key role in hosting components of the system. Potential contractors include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and L3Harris Technologies, with Trump insisting that all development and manufacturing would happen within the United States.
 

Inspired by Israel's iron dome

 
The name Golden Dome draws inspiration from Israel’s Iron Dome, which has intercepted thousands of short-range rockets since its deployment in 2011. However, Trump emphasised that the American version would be “scaled up” to counter long-range and high-speed missile threats, including hypersonic and intercontinental ballistic missiles.
 
“Ronald Reagan wanted it many years ago, but they didn’t have the technology,” Trump noted. “But it’s something we’re going to have. We’re going to have it at the highest level.”
 
For Trump, the Golden Dome is not just about defence — it's also a campaign fulfilment. “In the campaign, I promised the American people that I would build a cutting-edge missile defence shield... And that’s what we’re doing today,” he said.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

crude oil, oil

Oil hits 1-week high as dollar weakens on Israel-Iran strike report

forest, trees, wildfire

Global forest loss hits record highs fueled by extreme heat, wildfires

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariffs to test unity among allies at G7 finance ministers' summit

Mexican navy ship hits Brooklyn bridge

Latest crash shows how ships have been hitting Brooklyn Bridge for 150 yrs

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump calls Biden's 'open border' policy treason, blames inner circle

Topics : Donald Trump White House BS Web Reports Ballistic missile United States US defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon