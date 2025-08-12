Home / World News / Trump extends tariff truce with China for 90 days before deadline ends

Trump extends tariff truce with China for 90 days before deadline ends

Trump paused China tariffs for 90 days, hours before the deadline was set to expire. If the deadline had expired, the US could have increased taxes on Chinese imports back to where they stood in April

Donald Trump, Trump
On August 10, Trump wanted China to quickly quadruple” its orders of US soybeans. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “This is also a way of substantially reducing China’s Trade Deficit with the USA.
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (IST) signed an executive order extending the tariff suspension on China for another 90 days. He further added that all the other elements of the agreement would remain the same.
 
Trump announced his private social media platform, Truth Social. He wrote, "I have just signed an Executive Order that will extend the Tariff Suspension on China for another 90 days. All other elements of the Agreement will remain the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" 
 
The announcement by Trump delays the potentially dangerous showdown between the world's two largest economies again, according to the Associated Press.
 
According to a CNBC report, the tariff truce between the US and China was the expected outcome after the latest round of talks between the US and Chinese officials, which took place in Sweden in July. The previous deadline for China tariffs was set to expire at 12.01 am on Tuesday. If the tariff deadline had expired, the US could have increased taxes on Chinese imports back to where they stood in April, when the tariff war between the two largest economies was at its peak. 
 

Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs

 
On April 2, Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on more than 100 countries, including China and India. While he paused those tariffs for 90 days for almost every country, China was excluded, which retaliated by imposing tariffs on US exports to China. In April, the US tariffs on Chinese goods shot as high as 145 per cent, whereas China's tariffs on US goods were at 125 per cent, a move which rattled the global stock markets as the fear of a full-blown tariff was at its peak. 
 

US-China pause tariffs

 
After ratcheting up tariffs on exports, both the US and China agreed to pause their tariffs after the negotiators held the first round of talks in Geneva. While the US agreed to bring down the tariffs back to 30 per cent, China, on the other hand, dropped its duties to 10 per cent.
 
On August 10, Trump wanted China to quickly quadruple” its orders of US soybeans. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “This is also a way of substantially reducing China’s Trade Deficit with the USA."
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Niger investigating $5 mn sale of largest piece of Mars ever found on Earth

Donald Trump says gold imports won't be tariffed in reprieve for market

Explosion at US Steel plant in Pennsylvania leaves 1 dead, dozens hurt

Trump opens door to sales of version of Nvidia's next-gen AI chips in China

Lithium stocks rally as CATL mine halt raises prospects of tighter supply

Topics :Donald TrumpUS ChinaTrump tariffsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story