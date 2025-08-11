Lithium stock rally as CATL mine halt raises prospects of tighter supply

Shares of U.S.-listed lithium producers surged on Monday after Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) halting output at a major mine raised hopes it would erode the oversupply in a market grappling with soft demand.

In premarket trading, Albemarle Corp jumped nearly 9 per cent, while Chile's Sociedad Quimica y Minera rose 6.5 per cent and Lithium Americas gained nearly 9 per cent.

Smaller companies, Standard Lithium, Piedmont Lithium and Sigma Lithium advanced between 5.6 per cent and 13.8 per cent. Chinese and Australian miners also rallied.

The lithium sector has been struggling with a glut following weaker-than-anticipated growth in demand for electric vehicles.

The most active lithium carbonate futures in Guangzhou rose the 8 per cent daily limit after CATL said its mining license for the Yichun project in Jiangxi province expired on Aug. 9 and renewal was underway. The site can produce more than 46,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent a year, roughly 3 per cent of the global supply forecast for 2025, according to data from the Australian government. Analysts at Morgan Stanley said the outage could erode the small 60,000-tonne surplus it expects for 2025, bringing "upside risk to lithium prices in the short term" and potentially moving the market closer to balance if other disruptions follow.