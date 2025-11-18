“We will be doing that, we’ll be selling F-35s,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that the Saudis “want to buy them, they’ve been a great ally”.

The F-35 is built mainly by Lockheed Martin, which produces 150 to 190 jets each year. Nearly 20 countries have purchased or ordered the aircraft, which typically cost between $80 million and $110 million apiece, depending on the model.

A 2024 report by the Government Accountability Office noted that maintaining the F-35 fleet over decades could become significantly more expensive than the upfront cost of the planes, according to a report by The New York Times.

US officials concerned about China accessing tech

Saudi Arabia has been the largest buyer of American weapons. But some national security officials are worried that giving Riyadh access to one of the US military’s most advanced stealth aircraft could benefit China. A recent report by the Defence Intelligence Agency warned that China might gain access to F-35 technology if the sale goes through, given the security ties between Saudi Arabia and Beijing.